Obaseki, Okowa eulogise late Ogbemudia

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his Delta State counterpart, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa have said that the Late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia would be remembered for his numerous contributions to the development of defunct Bendel state.
This was as the governors, receiving the remains of late Ogbemudia, a two-time governor of old Bendel State (now Edo and Delta) at the Benin Airport on Monday, referred to him as a friend to all.
According to Governor Obaseki, he left a lasting legacy, which Edo is building on.
‘’He admonished me and assured me of his support during my electioneering period. I cannot forget the encouragement he gave me, without his open and clear endorsement, my campaign would have been difficult’’, the governor said.
Meanwhile Governor Okowa described late Ogbemudia as a role model to politicians, noting that he still lives through his works.
He said, “I want to condole with the family of the late elder statesman; he meant a lot to both states of Edo and Delta. We will remember him for so many things; as at today, a lot of things still stand in his name”.
Speaking about his last moment with late Ogbemudia, Governor Okowa recalled that he had a quiet time with him in 2015, when he invited him to deliver a lecture during his birthday.