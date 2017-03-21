Obaseki receives awarded for excellent leadership

BENIN CITY – Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has received an award of excellence for his exceptional leadership ability in developing the state and making it an economic hub in the nation.
He received the award when members of Edo Citizens in Chicago led by Mr. Osagie Igbinosun paid him a courtesy visit at The Government House in Benin City.
Governor Obaseki, who thanked the group for the acknowledgment and recognition, noted that his administration has not done much yet to attract the award as his government had only just started its journey.
He said, “We do not feel that we have done enough yet to receive awards that is why we are reluctant in receiving this award at this time. We feel that after four years have elapsed, then we can retrospectively rate our performance as an administration”.
Meanwhile, the leader of the delegation of Edo Citizens in Chicago, Mr. Osagie Igbinosun thanked the governor for receiving the group and promised their support in ensuring his administration succeeded in developing the state.
He said the group has given over 34 indigent and under-privileged students scholarships to assist them in their academic pursuit.
“This year we are given 30 student scholarships, we will also give the best two students and also the best two teachers to encourage them to work hard more”.
The governor additionally commended the group’s philanthropic gesture of raising money to help indigent students in their alma maters adding that their actions were worthy of encouragement.
The governor also urged the group to ensure that they put resources together to better the lives of the indigent student and improve the quality of education they get.
“I implore you to set new targets and ensure that the school belonging to the Anglican Communion becomes one of the best in the country”, he said.