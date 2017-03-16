Obaseki tasks NIS on Professional Practices

BENIN CITY: Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki has tasked the Edo chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) to uphold professional ethics in the discharge of its duties.
He gave this charge when he received members of the association led by its state chairman, Mr. Anthony Ekhator, in Government house Benin City Edo State.
Obaseki, frown at the situations where some surveyors gave approvals to persons to erect structures under high power tension and unauthorized places in the state, calling on the association to ensure standards. ‘’There are series of approvals from surveyors, people building under high tension line with series of approval from your professional colleagues saying it is okay.
‘’We have to look inward; I have a case where we refused to approve a plan for someone to build a petrol station in a housing estate, but immediately the Adams Oshiomhole led administration left office, the person smuggled the application back and got approval.
‘’When we perpetuate this level of corruption, we are hurting ourselves, causing more problems for ourselves. It is our collective responsibility to build the state, as a government, we have the capacity and interest to make the state work again’’, he said.
Obaseki said that his administration was ready to re-direct things in the state and was currently mapping out land marks to produce a state master plan that will enhance the development of the state. ‘’We need to draft a law to put clarity on mapping and Geographic Information System. We have to start our planning process because we need the data to develop a master plan and attract businesses to the state. We have the will but we need your professional support to set the standards and get things done rightly’’, he said.
The governor said the goal of his administration is to use political power to enhance economic development in the state by building on the foundation already laid by the previous administration led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
He said the focus on job creation for his administration is achievable when the administration attract resources and to do that the state must look attractive by ensuring security and the rule of law in the state as it will attract investors to the state like “Within the last few months of this administration the interest of investors to the state is unimaginable”.
Obaseki used the occasion to invite the association to a workshop to be organized by the state government on infrastructure and town planning. He called on the association to support his administration to bring about the needed changes that will move the state forward.
Earlier, the chairman of the delegation, Surv. Anthony Ekhator congratulated the governor for his victory in the election and sub-sequent swearing-in as the governor of Edo State. He appreciated and commended the governor for the steps taken so far to industrialize the state noted that the association was ready to partner to improve the internally generated revenue of the state.
He however suggested the creation of the office of the surveyor general of the state as the move will benefits the state in the areas of improving the internally generated revenue, encroachment on government acquisition will be easily detected etc.