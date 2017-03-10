Gov Obaseki declares 7 days of mourning to honour Ogbemudia …Opens condolence register

Benin – Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has declared a seven-day period of mourning in honour of late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia, a two time governor of Bendel State.

Obaseki, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr John Mayaki said the mourning period would begin from March 10.

The governor described the death of late Ogbemudia as saddening and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Obaseki described the deceased as “a fine military officer who helped to liberate the Mid-West region during the civil war”.

He said under Ogbemudia’s administration, Bendel became a leading state in education, sports and industry.

“As two time Governor of Bendel, which comprised present-day Edo and Delta states, Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia will be fondly remembered for the strong foundation that he laid to consolidate the infrastructural, social and economic development of both states.

“Amongst his several milestone achievements was the Mid-West Institute of Technology, which is now the University of Benin.

“As we mourn our great leader and father, we take solace in the legacies he bequeathed Edo State and indeed Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the government of Edo State has announced the opening of a condolence register at The Government House in Benin City.

A statement endorsed by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. John Mayaki said interested people in the state can send in their condolences on the passing on of Brigadier General (rtd) Dr. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia.

The register will be open from 8am to 4pm for seven days starting from today, March 10 at The Government House in Benin City as well as all the 18 local governments across the state.

Besides, the statement said the condolence register will remain open on Saturday and Sunday.

It will be recalled that the elder statesman passed on in the early hours of Friday, 10 March 2017.