Oranmiyan Passes Vote Of Confidence On Aregbesola

A socio-political organization, the Oranmiyan Worldwide, has passed a vote of confidence on the Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, over the recent political developments in the state.

The organization reiterated its unflinching loyalty to the governor at a “time when some leaders of the party are said to be aggrieved with Aregbesola’s leadership style.”

In a statement by its Director-General, Dele Ogunsakin, and Coordinator-General, Niyi Aluko, in Osogbo on Tuesday, the Oranmiyan Worldwide noted the contribution of the present administration to the development of Osun State.

The group said recent happenings in the state chapter of the ruling party in the state, the All Progressives Congress, are expected as ‘this is part of the build up to the 2018 governorship elections.”

The statement read in part: “It is imperative to equivocally state that such political activities are expected in a transition period of a government because of many elements that are always involved in political scenarios.

“No matter what is happening politically in the State of Osun, it is on record that administration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has brought unprecedented development to the state.”

The socio political organization expressed its unalloyed support for the governor, urging all members not to be divided at “this time in the life of our party.”

The group further said: “This is not the time to be raising unnecessary political dust in the polity. We are a hundred percent with our leader, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, in all his activities now and beyond 2018.”

Also, the 72 interest groups under the Oranmiyan Worldwide have backed Governor Aregbesola, urging the people of Osogbo to discredit those it described as “enemies of progress.”

The groups explained that the Aregbesola administration has served the state tremendously without any doubt about its qualitative and effective leadership.