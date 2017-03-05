Police commence investigation into killing of Chief Imam in Edo

BENIN CITY – The police in Edo said they have begun investigation into the killing of Chief Imam of Egbeta Central Mosque in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state DSP Moses Nkombe stated this in Benin City, yesterday.
He stated that those fingered in the murder would be invited for questioning as the claim of alibi is not sufficient for exoneration.
The victim Malam Saka Afolabi was reportedly waylaid on his way to conduct early morning prayers in the community, last weekend.
The gunmen said to have rode in a motorcycle opened fire on him at close range as they sped off thereafter.
Inhabitants of the community were devastated by the killing as they called on the police to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.
The Commissioner of Police in Edo Mr Haliru Gwandu stated that the police command had earlier assured that the killers of the Chief Imam would not go unpunished.