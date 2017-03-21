Police extra-judicial killing: Family demands justice

WARRI – The family of Sini in Ometa area of Warri, Delta State has demanded for justice to be done and killers of their 30 year old son, Akporido Nelson Sini , who they alleged was gruesomely murdered by Policemen from the Nigeria Police Station, ‘B’ Division of the Warri Area Command brought to book.
The family members of the late Akporido led by the elder sister of the deceased, Betty Esini while addressing the press at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ ) Warri Correspondents’ Chapel said that, the late Akporido who owned Dynamos Barbing Plaza on Enerhen Road, Warri, had last Wednesday attended a service of song organised in honour of late Chief David Oghen , an inlaw to the Sinis at Ometa area of Warri.
According to them, at the end of service, the deceased asked his friends Efe Otikpo and Urhuemu Otikpo,for a free ride home.
” As they were about to enter the car, policemen accosted them and drove them off to Nigerian Police ‘B’ Division with the accusation that the Toyota Camry car was a stolen vehicle. They did not allow me to see my brother,. We were there till late night.”
The family said ,after all efforts to find out from the police what the offence of the trio was proved unsuccessful, they went home hoping to return to the station the following day.
Mrs Esini said, they were at home when they got a call on Thursday , that their son’s body had been deposited in the mortuary at the Central Hospital, Warri.
The family of Esini are alleging that the D.P.O of ‘B’ Division, Aniete Eyoh who is known for arresting and shooting innocent youths in Warri, masterminded the shooting of their son on the leg and left him to bleed to death , even when he was taken to the hospital, the doctor on duty advised that the victim needed blood.
The family source said the DPO ordered one Akhigb a police man ,to bring him back to the station against the doctor’s advise where he later died.
When contacted for comments , the D.P.O of ‘B’ Division, Aniete Eyoh said the Toyota Camry car with registration number F 2349 EKY , belonging to one Chima Chukwuemeka Peter, was stolen in 2016 at Oreropke,in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State and that the owner of the vehicle who was coincidentally present at the service of songs ,gave them the information that led to the arrest of the deceased and two others.
He said the deceased was shot because he made attempt to run away while the trio were being led to give statement.
Eyoh said he was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The Police Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, CSP, Andrew Anambra confirmed the incident via telephone saying the police battled to save the life of the deceased but he gave up the ghost.
The Mrs. Mary Odibo eldest sister of the deceased, in an emotion laden voice said
” We know that our brother is not coming back, but we are appealing to the government to stop this Eyoh Aniete from wasting more lives.”
“Akoprido was a very gentle person ,you saw the large number of youths that protested,if he was a trouble maker ,people wont come out to do the kind of protest we saw last week when they heard the unfortunate news.”
She said the family has sent petition to the Inspector General of police, I.G Mohammed Idris and the Acting Secretary, National Human Rights Commission for the arrest and prosecution of CSP, Aniete Eyoh.