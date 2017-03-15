Reps Eulogies late Generals Ogbemudia and Adebayo

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday mourned the former Governors of defunct Mid-west and Western regions, Generals Samuel Ogbemudia and Adeyinka Adebayo.
This was sequel to a motion under matters of urgent public importance moved by Rep. Pally Iriase (Edo State), Deputy Whip of the House and Rep. Ayodele Oladimeji (Ekiti State).
Moving the motion, Iriase described the late Ogbemudia, as a two-time Governor of the Mid West region and Bendel State as a worthy statesman who contributed meaningfully to the development of his state and the country at large.
The lawmaker said that during his tenure, Ogbemudia initiated “unforgettable improvements in the area of Sports, Education, Health, Commerce, Industry, Agriculture, Housing, Public Transportation and Rural/Urban transformation through superb infrastructural development”.
Iriase listed some of the achievements to include the Samuel Ogbrmudia Stadium, Games village Afuze, University of Benin, Bendel Line, Bendel Steel structures, Bendel Pharmaceuticals among others.
Similarly, Oladimeji extolled the virtues of the late Adebayo.
He said in his life time, the former Western region Governor contributed meaningfully to the development of the defunct region, which now consists of Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo,Osun and Ogun States.
The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice by the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Yussuff Lasun.
In his contribution, Rep. Wole Oke (Osun-PDP) said that Ogbemudia in spite of been a founding father of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fully supported former Governor Adams Oshiomhole.
He said that he should be immortalised as he lived a life worthy of emulation.
Rep. Nicholas Ossai ( Delta- PDP) said that Ogbemudia needed to be celebrated by all.
“He is an icon. During the days of Mid-western region, he exercised good leadership.
“We are celebrating him today because he has left a footprint in Nigeria and beyond.”
Rep. Johnson Agbonayinma ( Edo-PDP) said ” Ogbemudia is indeed a great leader and I propose that he deserves to be immortalised.
“He left behind iconic legacies, politicians should emulate his achievements,” he said.