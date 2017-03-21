Security: Be more committed, Edo Deputy Governor charges Promoted Police Officers

Benin City – Edo state Deputy Governor,Rt Hon Philip Shaibu has called on Security operatives in the state to redouble their efforts in the fight against crimes in Edo state.
Hon Shaibu made the call yesterday when he officially decorated four newly promoted Police officers attached to his office in Benin.
During the brief ceremony, the deputy governor asked the elevated officers to see their promotion as a call to duty and for more dedication to duty. “I congratulate you on your promotion and I want you to re-enact those qualities, Courage and discipline that qualified you for your new rank in your service to the state.
He noted that the primary duty of security agent is to help government to secure lives and property and urged them to more professional and help government to make Edo and its cities safe. He also advised them to let their new status to reflect the Change mantra of the federal government. “I want to believe this will spur you to do more,” He said.
Presenting the newly promoted Police officers for the decoration,the Chief Security Officer to the state Governor, CSP Yusuf Haruna, expressed joy over the elevation of the officers who work with him in government house for hard work.
He said the promotion was a sign of many good things to come for the public officers attached to the office of the deputy governor, noting that the young administration of Governor obaseki has given birth to positive changes. He made reference to the farewell party the deputy governor also organized for one of his staff, Mr momoh Ayasi who retired from the state civil service recently with a reward package of 300,000 thousand naira cash. He thanked the deputy governor for sparing time to do the decoration.
Speaking on behalf of the promoted Police officers, Inspector Emmanuel Onomhoale who thanked God and government the promotion, assured that the new status will spur them to do more. He said they were trained to secure lives and property, that they will continue to do that excellently.
The newly promoted Police officers are Inspector Emmanuel Onomhoale, Piyonga Ishaya and John David who moved from Sergeants to Inspectors while Corporal Boniface Retyit is now an Inspector.