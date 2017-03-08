Why DPO was kidnapped in Delta

Asaba – The Divisional Police Officer of ‘C’ Division, Asaba, Delta State, SP Valentine Mbalu was kidnapped on Sunday around Igbodo town along the Benin-Onitsha expressway.
SP Mbalu was abducted while returning from Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state to Asaba when gunmen attacked him.
The hoodlums were said to have intercepted his Mercedes Benz, and ordered him out on gun point before hauling him into a waiting which they drove and headed to unknown destination.
It was learnt that the DPO was caught napping by his abductors as he was unarmed during the operation.
A source within the headquarters of the state police command in Asaba said the hoodlums have opened a line of negotiation but declined to reveal the asking price of the kidnappers.
But Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka said he was not aware of any negotiation, adding that operatives of the command will get the victim out from wherever the hoodlums are keeping him.
Aniamaka said that the command was very saddened that one of its own was kidnapped “just as we are also saddened when anyone in the society no matter his or her status is at the mercy of hoodlums.
According o him,”So we expect the cooperation of all in our effort to rescue this officer. We do not expect that people will celebrate this incident.”