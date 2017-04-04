4 Mechanised Brigade Hosts 2 Div Inter Brigade Corporal Competition, as Deputy Gov salutes officers’ gallantry

Benin City – The annual 2 Division inter brigade corporal and below competition, 2017 kicked Off yesterday at the 4 Brigade Headquarters, Ekenwan Cantonment, Benin.
The opening ceremony which had the Deputy Governor of Edo state rt hon Philip Shaibu as special guest of honour featured parade, March past and Drill competition which the host 4 Mechanised brigade won by 75.4 per cent to leave 2Div Garrison with 66.3 per cent and 32 Artilary Brigade with 64 .6 per cent trailing in Second and third positions respectively.
Other events lined up in the four day competition include Combat Swimming, Weapon Handling and Map Reading for the six participating teams to vie for honour.
The participants include host 4 Mechanised Brigade,Benin, 22 Armoured Brigade, Ilorin, 32 Artilary Brigade, Akure ,42 Div. Engineer, Osun, Engineer Construction Command and 2 Div. Garrison, Ibadan.
In his remarks, the state Deputy Governor,Rt Hon Philip Shaibu congratulated all the participants, the host 4 Mechanised Brigade and 2 Div. GOC, Mag.Gen. Chukwunedum Abraham for the succesful hosting of the competition.
He also commended the Nigeria Army for their galantary in the battle against insurgency in the North Eastern Nigeria, particulally their ability to reclaim all the territories including the Sambisa forest from the deadly Boko Haram insurgents, a feat he said has helped to regain public confidence in the force.
“I see this competition as an opportunity for the Military officers to share ideas,knowledge and friendship that could enhance effectiveness and professionalism. I assure you of Edo state government continuous support on how to improve on your performance,especially in the area of security because that is the primary concern of government. “He said.
Earlier in an address, the GOC 2 Div. of Nigerian Army, Major General Chukwunedum Martins Abraham congratulated the officers and men under his command in their efforts to host the competition.
He said that the Nigeria Army has a lot of training activities scheduled for the year which are not only geared towards professionalism and competence but also in pursuit of the vision of the Chief of Army staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai.
“The primary goal of the competition is to improve leadership traits, organisational ability and initiative of the Nigerian Army non Commissioned officers. ” He said.