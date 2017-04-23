Abducted Edo chief found in Lagos

BENIN CITY-An Edo chief, the Ihama of Udo, Chief Francis Ihama reportedly kidnapped in his residence at Udo Community in Ovia South-West local government area of Edo State has been freed and found in Lekki area of Lagos State where he was held captive for 12 days.
Some members of his family were said to have mobilized to Lagos and brought him back to Udo Community where spontaneous celebration greeted his arrival, last Friday.
It was learnt that the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Ovia South-West local government area Mr Peter Ajayi led some APC chieftains in Ovia to rejoice with the Ihama and his people, yesterday.
It could not be ascertained at press time whether ransom was paid and how much but sources had earlier at the wake of his abduction hinted that a whooping ransom was demanded by the abductors.
It will be recalled that gunmen kitted in military uniform had reportedly ‘visited’ his Udo residence and quietly ordered him into their operational Toyota Sienna and sped off about 8pm on Monday, April 10, 2017.
The gunmen were mistaken for visitors due to their calm and unprovoked disposition during the operation.
The kidnappers were said to have taken chief Ihama to the bank of Ovia River by Udo-Benin road where they joined a waiting speedboat.
He was said to have been ferried to Lagos after several stopovers.
Attempt to obtain comments from the Public Relations Officer for Edo State Police Command DSP Moses Nkombe on the release failed.
But he had earlier stated that “it is true that the man was kidnapped, we (police) are on top of the situation”.