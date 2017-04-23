Abuja runway: Major confidence booster -NAMA boss

Abuja – Mr Fola Akinkuotu, the Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), has commended the Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, for the successful repair and delivery of the Abuja Airport runway.

Akinkuotu, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the achievement was a major confidence booster for the air transport sector.

He said that by delivering the revamped runway ahead of schedule, Sirika had sent an unambiguous message to stakeholders and investors that Nigeria was ready to do serious business.

The NAMA boss added that it has also encouraged the travelling public to trust government that it could deliver and do great things.

He also commended the roles played by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amechi, Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun, and other cabinet ministers for their efforts in making the project a success.

“They all showed uncommon leadership here. They rallied everyone behind them.

“In fact, Sirika worked round the clock; he took nothing for granted; he was on ground in Abuja and in Kaduna all the time; he has been exemplary and that is why he succeeded.

“Sirika was purposeful, determined and focused and that paid off and today the airlines, passengers and the entire industry are now enjoying the dividends,” he said.

Akinkuotu noted that during the closure, Kaduna Airport recorded well over 3, 000 domestic flights.

He said the presence of NAMA’s air traffic controllers in sufficient numbers and the upgrade of landing aids by NAMA engineers contributed in making that feat a reality.

Akinkuotu also commended technical and operational staff of the agency for ensuring that NAMA played a critical role in the smooth running of Kaduna International Airport.

“ I must commend them for displaying such diligence, they are well trained and motivated and it showed in their commendable performance.

“I will continue to build their capacity to enhance our air navigation service delivery,” the NAMA boss added.