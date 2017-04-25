Agriculture: Auchi Gives 5,000 Hectres of Land to FG

AUCHI – The Otaru of Auchi, His Royal Highness, Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III has donated 5,000 hectres of land to the Federal Government for agriculture purpose.

The donation, it was gathered, is part of the Auchi community’s efforts at supporting federal government agric revolution.

Speaking at a meeting with village heads, the Otaru urged those he termed mischief makers to desist from playing politics with every issue.

He said the community is awaiting federal government’s delegation to inspect the 5,000 hectres of land.

According to him, the land is meant for the cultivation of groundnuts, maize, rice, beans, and cassava.

He enjoined the 25 village heads to encourage their subjects to go back to agriculture and boost food production.