Buhari mourns Adeleke, describes him as “gentle and kind-hearted”

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Osun Government and the National Assembly on the passing away of Sen. Isiaka Adeleke on Sunday.

Buhari in a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, described the late lawmaker as “the gentle and kind-hearted former Governor of Osun’’.

He said that Adeleke had passionately and relentlessly championed the cause of the less-privileged and most vulnerable in Nigeria.

According to him, the sudden loss of the legislator will create a gap in the hallowed red chamber as Adeleke had always epitomized unbridled patriotism, maturity and experience, especially with his recent interest in whistleblower’s protection.

The president affirmed that Adeleke’s contribution to his state as first elected governor, and the country, would always be remembered by posterity.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant the soul of the departed eternal rest, and comfort the family.

Sen. Adeleke died at 62 at Bikets Hospital in Osogbo, after suffering a heart attack, according to family sources.

The two-term senator was a former governor of the Osun in the short-lived democratic dispensation under the Babangida administration.

He was born in Enugu on Jan. 15, 1955 to the family of Sen. Ayoola Adeleke and Esther Adeleke.

He started his primary education at Christ Church School, Enugu, before moving to Ibadan. He had his secondary education at Ogbomoso Grammar School and later went to the United States for his university education.

He was Chairman, Governing Council, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, University of Calabar.