Deputy Governor saved my job – Ewere …As Insurance zoom into semi-finals of FA Cup

Benin – Bendel Insurance football club of Benin manager Roland Ewere, has commended the magnanimity of Edo State Deputy Governor Comrade Philip Shaibu, for saving his job.
The embattled coach who has been under pressure from the fans to resign after drawing two home matches revealed that for the quick intervention of the Deputy Governor, he would have been fired if the wishes of the fans was anything to go by.
“I want to specially thank His Excellency the Deputy Governor of Edo State Comrade Philip Shaibu, for the support given to us, I am very happy that we have a sports loving Deputy Governor that knows what football is all about. I must tell you that it has not bee easy since this new Nigeria National league season started. We have had it so rough both home and away but my joy now is that we are coming back to wining track.”
“The government have played a major role in our successes so far. I also want to promise that we will not disappoint them all that is require of me and my team is to bring insurance to the top position and give our dear team the much needed promotion because that is the primary aim. And I’m sure that God on our side we will get there.”
“Again you can see the way our boys are playing now the Deputy Governor has told them to be fully committed to the game that because the only sure way to CAF competition is to win the FA cup. The Governor, Godwin Obaseki has told me to tell you people that the entire Edo State is behind Insurance team, so we have no option than to play well and win.”
“The 3-0 bashing of crown FC in last Wednesday home game is evidence that we are ready to stick our heads out to ensure victory at the end of the season.”
they won that game for me and the Secretary Mr. Charles Ihimenkpen as part of our birth day gift. And I want to also commend the entire squad for their commitment. What people should know is that we have a lot of fans who are envious of our job, they want us out, but they should remember that I have served this club using everything that is in me, and I still own my state the obligation to serve them better, and I am very happy with what I am doing.”
Meanwhile, Bendel Insurance has qualified for the semi-final of the ongoing Edo State Federation cup. They whitewashed Buffalo FC 5-0 in a quarter final match played yesterday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.