Benin city – Edo state Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu has congratulated Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin on their convincing victory over Crown FC of Osogbo in the match day 10 of the Nigeria National League.
Comrade Shaibu who led other state government officials to the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium to cheer the Benin based club to victory, urged the club to maintain the tempo by concentrating on every game to earn the respect and confidence of Edo people.
He assured them of the state government’s continuous support.
“You can see how excited the people are over your performance. All you need to do is absolute concentration on each game that comes,and if you keep winning, you keep receiving bonuses from government and at the same time you are sure of promotion to the elites division.” He emphasized.
The coach Roland Ewere tutored Bendel Insurance FC defeated their opponent, Crown FC with three unreplied goals.
Maurice Prince opened scoring for the homers, six minutes into the game before Ukamaka Anyim and Had I Mohammed sealed the victory in the 74 and 85th minutes respectively.
Insurance coach Roland Ewere who expressed joy over the home victory, thanked the state government ,particularly the deputy Governor for the encouragement so far.
Edo Deputy Gov congratulates Insurance fc on victory over crown fc
Benin city – Edo state Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu has congratulated Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin on their convincing victory over Crown FC of Osogbo in the match day 10 of the Nigeria National League.