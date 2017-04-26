Edo Govt assures persons with disabilities of continued support

Edo state government has assured of continued support for Persons with Disabilities towards harnessing their potentials for meaningful contribution to the wellbeing of society.
Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie gave the assurance while receiving a delegation of Network for the Advancement of People with Visible Disabilities, on behalf of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Yesterday in Government House, Benin City.
He remarked that in the face of prevailing economic recession, the state government would consider the plight of the Physically challenged and look into ways to help cushion the effect on them through empowerment.
To this effect, Mr Osarodion Ogie advised their members to register with the Edo Jobs Initiative, being the platform on which the state government intends to empower its teeming youths, especially the unemployed.
He also revealed that Governor Obaseki is of the opinion that every facility must have provision for access by physically challenged people.
President, NAPVID, Barr. Melody Omosah said their visit was to shore up their support for Governor Godwin Obaseki and congratulated him on his election, confirmation and consolidation of that victory by the tribunal.
He added that NAPVID hopes to suggest ways the enormous potentials of people with disabilities, as part of this administration’s developmental strategy of inclusiveness can be focused, harnessed and deployed for the common good, as the governor delivers on his promise of poverty reduction and wealth creation to Edo indigenes and residents.
Barr Omasah also noted to redress the disequilibrium meted out against persons with disabilities, NAPVID has evolved a three- legged approach of advocacy, rehabilitation and empowerment.
He sued for government’s support in areas of rehabilitation and empowerment, by helping them set up a Computer and Braille Training Facility in Edo state, create department of Special Education in the Ministry of Education, to articulate their specific needs and issues of people with disabilities, provide a vehicle for mobility in the course of their wide spread activities and a multipurpose secretariat building.
Highlight of the visit was the installation of Governor Godwin Obaseki as Grand Patron of NAPVID in Edo State.