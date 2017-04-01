Edo Govt Solicits for Market women Leaders’ cooperation on new Revenue system

Benin City – Edo state Deputy Governor,Rt Hon Philip Shaibu has solicited the cooperation of the leaders of Edo Market women Association in sensitising their members on the enforcement the newly introduced revenue Collection regime in the state.
Hon Shaibu made the appeal during a stakeholders’ meeting with Edo Market women leaders led by Mrs Josephine Blacky Omoregie in government House yesterday.
The Deputy Governor said the stakeholders meeting became necessary as there is need to properly educate the traders and other levy payers on the cash light and electronic method just introduced for them to be able to appreciate it.
Hon Shaibu said, “in line with the present administration policy, the new method of revenue Collection is meant to block leakages so that government will have enough resources to meet people’s needs.
On the issuance of tickets and receipt,the Deputy Governor said those who trade on walk ways are not considered in the new arrangement, and vowed that street trading and illegal ticketing remained banished in the state.
Secretary to Edo state government Barr Osarodion Ogie added that government has trained officials on the electronic method of revenue Collection.
He warned those who were involved in illegal collection of revenue in the state to desist or be ready to face the full wrath of the land.
The chairman, Edo Internal Revenue Service Mr Inneh Igbinidu in an interview said the stakeholders meeting was to engage the Market women on the new method of revenue Collection regime so as to carry them along.
Speaking on behalf of the Market women, their leader Mrs Blacky Omoregie assured of their cooperation with Government in Its determination to correct the wrongs and make the state better.
She appealed to government to provide for them Water, electricity, firefighters services and security to boost their confidence.
She also advised government to consider leaders of the Market women Association for committees set up to run their affairs both on revenue Collection and other matters.
Mrs Omoregie however called on the state government to fully enforce ban on street trading,advising that if tickets are not given to traders on the streets and walkways, that the issues of street trading and encroachment on walkways could be addressed.