Edo rainstorm victims seeks govt.’s assistance

Okpella (Edo) – Victims of rainstorm disasters in Etsako East and Akoko Edo Local Government Areas of Edo have renewed their appeal to the government for assistance.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rainstorms, which occurred on March 7 and April 1, left three people dead and ravaged about 150 residential buildings in the two local government areas.

The victims, who spoke with NAN in Okpella on Thursday, said that the affected communities were still counting their losses after the natural disasters.

One of them, Christopher Yakubu, said that the victims had yet to receive any assistance from the Federal Government or the state government.

“Since the incident happened, we have yet to get any assistance from government. I am appealing to the relevant authorities to come to our aid, so as to cushion the effects of the rainstorm,’’ he said.

Another victim, Muhammed Muhammed, said that the affected communities had been appealing to the government for assistance, adding, however, that they had yet to get any response from the government.

He urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the state emergency management agency to assist the rainstorm victims with relief materials and other palliatives, so as to improve their living conditions.

“The disaster came at a time when most of us are facing cash crunch.

“We are appealing to NEMA and the state emergency agency to give succour to us in order to cushion the effects of the rainstorm,’’ he said.

Esther Obanga, another victim, said that many government officials, who had visited the affected communities to ascertain the level of destruction, pledged assistance for the communities.

She, however, expressed regret that the residents of the communities had yet to receive any assistance from the government.

“Some government officials have visited the affected communities to ascertain the level of destruction, with a view to providing us with relief materials and shelter.

“‘But as l speak to you now, we are yet to get anything from either the Federal Government or the Edo State Government,’’ she said.