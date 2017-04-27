Group Stresses Need For Africa States To Unite

Makurdi – A group, The Pan Africa Federalist Movement (PAFM), Nigeria, have stressed the need for Africa states to unite, irrespective of religious, ethnic, and political differences, to foster development in the continent.
This was contained in the group’s communiqué, after its inaugural convention, held recently in Makurdi, Benue State.
The communiqué which was signed by PAFM National Coordinator, Umudjere Africaman, addressed the need for Nigerians to join PAFM.
The group appealed to Africans, especially Nigerians, to commit their efforts towards joining other Africa states to establish the United Africa State, (UAS).
It noted that, outside achieving UAS, another goal of PAFM, Nigeria, is to mobilize Africans to attend the 2018 Congress in Senegal, that will birth the UAS.
The group in the communiqué however maintained that PAFM, Nigeria, will embark on legal actions to defend oppressed Nigerians and as well, Africans in general.