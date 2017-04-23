Heat waves and not meningitis responsible for death of Boko Haram detainees- Amnesty Watch

Maiduguri – The Global Amnesty Watch Foundation on Sunday refuted claims that over 50 suspected Boko Haram detainees were killed by Cerebral Meningitis in a military facility in Maiduguri.

Mrs Helen Adesola the Country Representative of the Global Amnesty Watch Foundation stated this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Adesola explained that the foundation after an exhaustive investigations discovered that the detainees were killed by heat waves and not meningitis as claimed.

“From our findings the primary cause of death at the facility was heat waves and not meningitis.

“Medically the primary treatment for heat waves is exposure of affected person to fresh air and proper hydration,” she said.

“Adesola expressed happiness that the centre had already adopted strategies to combat the problem.

“I am happy to notice that the centre now brings out detainees into open space and allows them sit under trees, in addition to providing enough water for re hydration,’’ she said.

Adesola said that a team of observers from the Amnesty had conducted extensive investigations of the facility based on report of abuse on detainees.

“We spent more than seven hours at the facility.

“It was an extensive fact finding mission.

“We got to the facility in the afternoon and found the detainees sitting under trees and had enough water with them.

“We visited both the men and women cells, they had water and space.’’