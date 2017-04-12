Ihama of Udo kidnapped

UDO: The Ihama of Udo Community in Ovia South West local government area of Edo State Chief Francis Ihama has been kidnapped by gunmen claded in military uniform.
Chief Ihama is the second in-command in the traditional administration of Udo community.
He was whisked away from his residence at Udo town in Ovia South West local government area of Edo State, about 8pm, last Monday.
Sources hinted that his family members and neighbours present during the operation mistook the suspected kidnappers for visitors owning to their calm and unprovoked disposition.
They were said to have ushered ordered Chief Ihama into their operational Toyota Sienna and sped off.
It was further learnt that he was taken to the bank of Ovia river along the Udo-Benin road where they joined a waiting speedboat.
Sources say a ransom has been demanded from his family.
Contacted, the Public Relations Officer for Edo Police Command DSP Moses Nkombe confirmed the incident.
“It is true that the man was kidnapped, we are on top of the situation”. Nkombe stated.