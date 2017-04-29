‘Life is getting easier with reconstructed roads’ – Edo Residents

Edo State residents have expressed delight and satisfaction over the reconstruction and rehabilitation of major roads in the city centre by the Godwin Obaseki-led administration, with some disclosing that they had heaved sighs of relief since the projects commenced.

This was as reporters in the state capital had, on Friday, embarked on a tour of some on-going projects in the state, coordinated by the Office of the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

A resident and fabricator working along Wire Road, Iyoyin Shekiri expressed joy over the development, saying that Obaseki had started following the developmental footsteps of his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, in ensuring that Edo people had access to good roads.

He said Wire road had never had it good in terms of access to good roads until Governor Obaseki assumed office “to redeem the people from the road that had suffered years of abandonment” and had become a death trap.

The situation at Nevis Street was not different as residents came out in their large numbers to applaud Godwin Obaseki on his determination to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of the people through massive road construction and rehabilitation in across the state

Daniel Ohenhen, who was among the residents that spoke to reporters at Wire Road, thanked the governor for doing a good job, and appealed that more of these works be replicated across the state.

The Director of Construction in the state Ministry of Works, Mr John Obanor, explained that from the total 29 roads of over 50km earmarked for rehabilitation, 15 have been completed with either flexible pavement or rigid pavement.

At Ikpokpan Road in the Government Reservation Area (GRA), Obanor said rigid pavement with concrete was used on the road to check areas susceptible to erosion.

According to him, lkpokpan road, which was about 60 to 70 metres of rigid pavement, was expected to stand the test of time for a minimum of 25years.

Other roads include Oba Eweka/Ogbetuo Oni Road, Osabuihien close GRA, Wire road, Nekpenekpen, Nevis road, Ugbor, Nekpenekpe, Oni Street, Jemide/Akhiobare and others.

Explaining the technique behind the constructions, Obanor said: “We have done quite well as regards reconstruction and rehabilitation of the roads. In fact, we are sure of completing all these roads before the rains set in proper.

“As you may have noticed, we adopted quite a number of measures to ensure these roads last longer. These measures are the combination of rigid pavement and flexible pavement. Areas that are prone to environmental condition, we use rigid pavement while we use flexible pavement for the areas that are not prone to flooding”.