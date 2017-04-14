Obaseki celebrates Tribunal’s Judgment, says energy rekindled to work for Edo People

BENIN CITY: Surrounded by friends and supporters outside the Edo State High Court, Governor Obaseki has declared that his energy has been rejuvenated to work for the people of Edo State, while also branding the petition against the September 28 elections in Edo as petty.
This was as the Election Tribunal, which sat at the Edo State High Court in Benin City, dismissed the petition by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and her candidate for their failure to prove the allegations levelled against all three respondents.
Meanwhile, commending the judgement, Governor Obaseki said: “It was a very well-researched judgement and it was clear that the opposition had no grounds or merit in their petition. This judgement has now rekindled my energy to work for the people of Edo State. We hope that this will be the last time we will have petty petitions challenging the will of our people”.
He continued that the judgement proved that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election free and fair and that the people of Edo State were strongly behind the party and his government.
“I thank God, I thank the judges for the amazing job they have done, and we want all of you to go back and have yourselves a wonderful Easter holiday,” he said.