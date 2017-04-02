Obaseki commissions dialysis centre in Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki yesterday commissioned a dialysis centre in Benin City the Edo State Capital, to provide affordable treatment for citizens in the state, especially those suffering from kidney related ailments.
The health centre, which has been called St Vincent De Paul Mercy Medical Centre, has 14 rooms and is an initiative of the St Vincent De Paul society of St. Paul Parish in Benin City.
Godwin Obaseki, accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, expressed satisfaction for the completion of the project, noting that it would not only benefit the poor or citizens of the state but of the world at large.
He commended the vision of the society for the success of the project, adding that he was ready to continue to support the centre.
“I met the group when I was campaigning to be the governor of Edo state. Discussing with the group, I realised this was beyond politics, I promised God that if I became governor of the state I would commission the centre. That promise has been fulfilled today”.
Meanwhile, Archbishop of the Metropolitan Sea of Benin City Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Akubeze thanked the Governor of the state Mr. Godwin Obaseki, while he also appreciated the society for their initiative to undertake the project.
For his part, the parish Priest of St. Paul Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Paul Enow appreciated the governor of the state and thanked the Society for starting and completing the medical centre.
However, Mrs. Onojah, the president of the society noted that the initiative was in response to the health challenges facing the poor who could die miserably without a proper and affordable dialysis Centre in the state to treat Kidney diseases.
She continued that kidney problem was common in the world and the death rate in this part of the world was alarming. She stressed that this was partly due to late dialysis and treatment.
“We intend to take a holistic care of the kidney. We shall ensure treatment is within the reach of the poor. The centre is part of our service to humanity”, she said.
Mrs. Onojah revealed that the mission of the centre and the group was to save lives with the project, not to make huge profits, promising that the poor would no longer die because of kidney related issues.