Okomu Oil Palm Coy donates equipment to police

BENIN CITY – The Okomu Oil Palm Company (OOPC) Limited has extended its Corperated Social Responsibility (CSR) programme to the Edo State Police Command with donation of equipment and furniture to the control room.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mohammed D. Lawal received the items including a magnetic board, projector machine, plasma TV set and conference table and chairs on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Haliru Gwandu.

The commissioner expressed appreciation to the OOPC for the donation, saying that the items would help the Control room improve the security situation in Edo State.

Explaining the use of the equipment, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, OPS, DCP Olatunji Ayodele said that if the police were to hire some of the equipment, particularly, the projector, it would cost them some money.

In his response, the Managing Director of OOPC, Dr. Graham Hefer said that the objective of the donation was to assist the police to combat crime and ensure that the environment was conducive for them to carry out their duties.

The company also commissioned a perimeter fencing erected for the Ekiadolor police situation which also had earlier been fitted with a borehole.

It similarly commissioned the renovated Divisional Police officer’s residence at Iguobazuwa and also refurbished a police patrol Hilux pick up van for the Police Division.

In his remarks during the commissioning, the DPO, Iguobazuwa, SP Ibrahim Tasiu expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Managing Director, Dr. Graham Hefer.

“I pray that such people-oriented projects should continue while I pledge our commitment to continue to support the company and make the environment safe for commercial activities “, SP Tasiu stated.

He however commended the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Haliru Gwandu over the improved security situation the command had witnessed since his assumption of office.

His words: “It is evident that since your assumption of office, the Command has witnessed great improvement in crime fighting and personnel welfare from which the Division has benefited tremendously, your humility, civility and open minded approach to issues has occasioned greater cordial relationship between the good people of this state and the police. It is the fruit of this cordiality which you planted that today we, your humble servants are reaping. The Okomu Oil Palm Company Limited has with your blessing renovated the DPO’s Quarters and also refurbished and repaired our abandoned Toyota Hilux pick up vehicles”.

In his remarks during the commissioning, the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations/ Training, Olatunji Ayodele who represented the Commissioner of Police noted that with the commissioning, the DPO’s work would now be made easier and can now take full residence at Iguobazuwa.

He commended the company, noting that renovating a building was more expensive than even erecting a new one.

However, the Police Community Relations Committee (PCPC) Caretaker Chairman, Iguobazuwa, Chief Johnson Oni urged the company not to relent in its developmental stride to the police and host communities, and called on other Corperate bodies and individuals to emulate the company.