Oshiomhole hails tribunal judgment, says judiciary still remains hope for common man

BENIN CITY: A Former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has commended the judgment delivered by the Election Petition Tribunal on the Sept. 28, 2016 Edo Governorship Election.
Oshiomole stated this while speaking to journalist after the tribunal affirmed the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2016 Edo governorship election in Benin yesterday.
He said “the judgment is sound and a testimony that the people of Edo never voted for the People’s Democratic Party. The petition was a busy body one to distract the electorate; this was just like Mama Akara judgment going to see over non issue, he said.
Oshiomhole further said that the judgment went to show that there were still men and women of good character in the judicial system.
“This will serve as deterrent to some people who can say whatever they like about the judiciary. But it has shown it has men & women of good charter of courage and knowledge”.