Ufunmwengbe Community agog as police nab 4 gunmen, recover ammunition

UFUNMWENGBE: Residents of Ufunmwengbe Community also known as Okada junction in Ovia South-West local government area of Edo State have expressed relief over the arrest of four gunmen and recovery of their arms in the community, last Tuesday.
The residents stated that with the arrest, recovery of arms and ammunition the community is more secured as this would serve as deterrent to others.
They however appealed to the commissioner of police, Edo State Mr Haliru Gwandu to prevail on his men to thouroughly investigate the suspects with a view to apprehending those terrorizing the locality.
The head (Odiowere) of the Ufunmwengbe Community Chief Kingsley Ikuvbogie said the police in collaboration with the vigilant members hire to guard the community apprehended the four gunmen, recovered one English double barrel gun, cartridges and their operational Toyota Camry.
He stated that the gunmen were believed to be on a mission to unleash terror on his people when they were intercepted at night and taken to Iguobazuwa police division.
A truck driver Mr Yahaya Abdul who also commended the police for the arrest said their ordeal in the hands of hoodlums around Okada junction is lamentable.
He however appealed to the commissioner of police and other security agencies in Edo State to step up patrol on the Benin-Lagos express road with special attention on Okada junction.
Confirming the arrest, the commissioner of police in Edo Mr Haliru Gwandu assured residents of police protection.
He said the police would continue to perform their constitutional duties.