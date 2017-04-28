We are in govt. for all Edo people – Deputy Gov.

Benin city – The present administration in Edo State led by Mr. Governor Godwin Obaseki is a government for all, irrespective of party affiliation and ethnic backgrounds.
The deputy governor, Rt. Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu stated this while interacting with the leadership of Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), Edo state chapter who were on courtesy visit on him at the Government House, Benin.
Hon. Shaibu who represented the governor on the occasion noted that after all the campaigns and bitterness of Elections as a result of clash of interests, government is formed, and the next stage is for the government to be all inclusive by allowing collaboration.
“We have our ideology, which is clear but that does not mean we will not allow other political parties which admire our leadership style and believe in our ideology or who have something meaningful to contribute to be part of us. We are ready to welcome any member of other political parties with meaningful contributions and ideas.”
Shaibu said that the APC administration in the state is not a sectional one, adding that he was confidence that some misgivings still being expressed in some quarters will definitely give way to enthusiasm and applause by the time the results of the various reforms being carried out start yielding results.
Earlier in her address, the chairman of the advisory council, Hon Ebun Tracy Agol who said their mission is to promote inter- party dialogue and interactions among political parties, urged Governor Godwin Obaseki to be magnanimous enough to accommodate members of other political parties who have something meaningful to contribute to his government.
She assured that IPAC will complement government’s efforts in ensuring that all registered political parties respect and adhere to the legal framework guiding the electoral processes, particularly the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(as amended) and the Electoral Act 2010(as amended).