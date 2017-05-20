Edo Govt Honours NFF President

Benin city – Edo state Governor Mr Godwin Obaseki has described the president, Nigeria Football Federation and newly elected executive member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF),Mr Amaju Pinnick as a worthy son of the South-South Nigeria and Niger Delta region whose hard work and commitment has brought honour to his father land.
Governor Obaseki made the remarks at a dinner as part of activities for the grand reception organised in honour of the football administrator by the state government, on Friday evening in government house Benin.
According to the Governor, the recent elevation of the NFF president into CAF executive is worth celebrating noting that such position is not easy to come by.
“We are gathered here to celebrate Pinnick not only because he is from Bendel but because he represents Nigeria and what Nigeria ought to be. More importantly, he is now in the room where world football is being discussed. We are proud of him, and by celebrating him,we are also challenging him.
” We have been complaining about things not right in football administration in Africa, now that you are there, go and do it for us. Many opportunities have eluded us, but with hard work and commitment with God’s grace you are now there and we are proud of you. Your achievement is for the good of Nigerian sports and to our race. Congregations and we will continue to support you. Governor Obaseki emphasized.
Speaking, Mr Pinnick who was thankful, said he was overwhelmed by the state organised reception and the show of love.
He ascribed his successes do far to the supportive members of the NFF, who according to him are very productive.
He assured that he will not disappoint Bendel people and Nigerians.
” My Governor, in your remarks, you said now that we are there ,we should go and do it. We have started doing it. We in CAF to play frontier roles. I am in various communities and the biggest one is that I am the president of AFCON committee. When Nigeria speaks, Africa speaks and the world listens.