Edo State Govt Ordered NDDC To Stop On-going Projects In The State

BENIN CITY – Edo State Government has ordered all contractors currently executing Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) projects in the State to stop work forthwith.
This was contained in a statement signed by Secretary to Edo State Government Osarodion Ogie Esq and made available to THE NIGERIAN OBSERVER.
According to the statement, all such contractors are requested to submit the design drawings and Bill of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation of their respective projects to the Ministry of Works within 7 (Seven) days of this announcement.
“No NDDC contractor is allowed by the State Government to resume work until their designs and documents are scrutinized and certified by the Technical Committee set up by the government in this regard”.