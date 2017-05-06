Edo to commence BTC contract bids Monday

Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has revealed that his administration would start receiving bids for the award of contract to rebuild and retool Benin Technical College on Monday.
He disclosed this as he visited the school yesterday in company of the Presidente of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Hon. Laure Boldrini.
The governor revealed that his administration was focused on how to tackle the challenge of revivifying and upgrading the technical college to excellent standards.female empowerment.
He therefore urged Boldrini to encourage Nigerians in Italy to return back home and collaborate with the government in the task of developing Edo State, adding that his administration would utilize the school’s premises to build facilities.
On power supply to the school, he disclosed that an agreement had been reached with Benin Electricity Distribution Company limited (BEDC) to supply uninterrupted power to the college.Meanwhile, the Boldrini expressed support for the governor’s policy to prioritise Education, affirming that education was the key of progress and prosperity and everything in life because it helped to build capacity to move ahead in life.
She said: “Education is the key of progress, dignity and prospect of life. It helps you with the capacity to move ahead in life. Education gives you the capacity to choose in life”.