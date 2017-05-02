Gov. Ganduje replies critics, says I am not sleeping but pretending‎

Kano - Kano State Governor says he is not bowing to blackmailers who said he was not working but sleeping.
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje stated this during an interactive session with labour unions as part of May Day celebration at the Government House, Kano.
He said that his political opponents could not differentiate between sleeping and pretending.
“My opponents always complain that I sleep at public functions but I want them to try and differentiate between the two.
”Political blackmail is not an issue to me because I am used to it and will continue to work for the good people of the state,” he said.
The governor’s critics had been accusing him of sleeping in most public functions.
Ganduje said the ultra modern skill acquisition centre being constructed by his administration would provide employment opportunities to teeming youths of Kano.
The governor said that the state government would continue the development of infrastructure across the state as part of effort to improve the welfare of the people.