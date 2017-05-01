Gov. Umahi suspends implementation of contributory pension, directs repayment of money collected

Abakaliki – Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has directed for the suspension of the contributory pension scheme, pending when all issues are resolved.

The governor also directed that money deducted so far, should be refunded to the workers.

Umahi spoke on Monday in Abakaliki during the celebration of the 2017 Workers Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that organised labour in Ebonyi had kicked against the manner the scheme was introduced and the percentage the workers would pay.

The governor said that implementation would continue when it would be convenient to workers.

” We are going to suspend the Pension Law and all your desires will be taken into consideration.

“By May 15, every deduction made in respect of the Pension Law, will be refunded back to you.

“You will be the one to tell me when the law should come into effect, ” Umahi said.

NAN reports that five per cent of workers’ salaries were deducted under the suspended scheme.

Umahi also directed that accumulated promotion of workers should be released, and also approved payment of leave allowance to workers.

He assured workers that the rest of their demands would be given consideration.

He appreciated the cordial relationship existing between government and workers.

Mr Leo Nkah, Acting Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ebonyi chapter, noted that the reality on the ground make it imperative to increase workers pay.

“Virtually everything sold today in the market had sky rocketed out of the reach of the common man, workers find it difficult to fend for their families how much more paying their rents.

“This common enemy of man -economic recession, is the single reason that triggers agitation for increase in what workers take home as their monthly pay.’’

Nkah also complained that workers promoted are not enjoying the benefit of the promotion, while leave allowances were not paid.

He pleaded with the governor to redress the trend.

Nkah also commended the governor for paying workers 13th month and appealed to him to sustain it.

He also appealed to the governor to assist the NLC and Trade Union Congress secure permanent offices, as for now, they “keep jumping from one union’s office to the other.’’

Nkah also commended Ebonyi workers for their support, and reiterated that the present leadership would protect workers interest at all times.