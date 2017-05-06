Immunization: Edo Deputy Gov Urges Parents to make their children available

Benin city – Edo state Deputy Governor and chairman, Edo State Task Force on Immunization, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu has urged parents, particularly mothers to make their children within the age bracket of 0-5 years available for the 2017 immunization exercise as he joined the Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to flagged off the campaign in the state.
The deputy Governor who was with the Governor at Urhokpota ground, Oredo local government for the official flag off ceremony, said the exercise which is designed to protect children against poliomyelitis and other vaccine preventable diseases is a continuous one.
He said the exercise is being carried out in all the eighteen local governments simultaneously, urging parents to embrace the exercise as the state is determined to record hundred percent coverage this time around having recorded 93% success in the previous exercise.He implored all heads of local government administration to be up and doing to ensure that all parts of the state is covered adequately, reminding them of the N5M prize announced by the Governor for outstanding performance at the local government level.
“That is the task the Governor has given us, to ensure that every eligible child is captured. We are determined to give him that 100% success.”
The deputy Governor who joined the Governor in demonstrating the administration of the vaccine on children at Oba market as part of activities of the Immunization flag off in the state, also advised patents to make proper use of the treated mosquito nets being distributed at the same time to prevent malaria which is widely known to be fast killer of children.