Industrial Park: Govt to leverage on UNIBEN’s power plant

BENIN CITY: Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki said that its administration will take advantage of the University of Benin’s Electricity Generating plant to drive an industrial park within the Benin Technical College (BTC) in the state.
He stated this when the management of UNIBEN paid him a courtesy visit at Government House in Benin.
Obaseki said that the aim of his administration was to leverage on technology to boost economic activities and make it a hub of the nation.
He said that his administration intended to build an industrial park within the premises of Benin Technical College which will serve as a the ‘Silicon Valley’ of Nigeria.
He said that contracts had been awarded to rehabilitate the Technical College which is located close to University of Benin.
The governor also said that the state was proud with the academic performance of the tertiary institution and would assist to improve the learning conditions of its students. ‘’ We have finalized contract to create an overhead bridge across the ever busy Benin- Lagos express way, in front of the institution to address the issue of accidents in front of the school gate. ‘’We will also help the institute to curtail illegal encroachment within the institution’’ Obaseki said
Earlier the Pro Chancellor of UNIBEN, who is also the chairman of the new Governing Council of the institution, Mr. Isa Ashiru, commended the working relationship that existed between the state government and the institution.
He also commended the development strides of the present administration and assured of the institution’s support in the state’s drive for technological advancement.
He added that the new governing council would help to improve the academic standards of the ivory tower.