Labour Party on “intensive care” – Chairman

Abuja – The Chairman of Labour Party, Mr Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, on Monday in Abuja said the party had been on “intensive care’’ under his leadership.

Addressing workers at the 2017 May Day rally at the Eagle Square, Abdulsalam said that the party was initiated to advance the interests of workers but was hijacked by politicians.

He said that it took some effort to retrieve the party from politicians, adding that since then, it had been on intensive care, being re-orientated and revitalized to give it the original focus.

“The Labour Party was established in the interest of workers in Nigeria, but unfortunately, it was hijacked by politicians to deny workers the opportunity to promote and champion their own interest.

“I want to tell you workers that by our number, if we decide to join hands and make the party great, it will serve as a platform to champion our course,’’ he said.

Abdulsalam urged workers to renew their membership and commitment to the party, stressing that it would be strong enough to win some slots in the 2019 general elections.

He said that a relevant Labour Party would strengthen the fight for workers’ welfare, especially in prompt payment of salaries and in the fight against corruption.

He called on workers to use the May Day celebration to reflect and think of ways to fix the party and use it as a tool for their good.

The chairman said a workers’ party could rule the country better than politicians, adding that politicians “are not better than us, the workers in anyway’’.

“In 2019, collectively we will join hands and make history for ourselves, ‘’ he added. (NAN)