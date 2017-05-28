Man, 35, kills brother, self in Osun

Iresi (Osun) – The police in Osun say they have discovered the body of a 35-year-old man, Joseph Abifarin, after he allegedly killed his elder brother with a heavy stick in Iresi.

The Police Public Relation Officer in the state, Mrs Folashade Odoro, announced this in a statement on Sunday.

Odoro said the incident happened on Tuesday at about 10.00 a.m.

“One Abifarin Opeyemi reported that her father, one Ayo Abifarin, 40, of Aros Compound, was murdered by his younger brother.

“The younger brother used a heavy stick to hit him on his head.

“When the incident happened, people tried to save Abifarin by rushing him to the hospital but he died on the way.

“When the police went to arrest the culprit, he was, however, found dead in the pool of his own blood in his compound.

“The dead bodies of the siblings had been moved by the police and deposited at the State General Hospital for an autopsy,’’ Odoro stated.

She also said that the case was under investigation.

...