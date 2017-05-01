May Day: We have hope, Edo TUC tells Obaseki, as Edo NLC commends Obaseki policies

Benin city – Members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Edo state have explored their witty streak as they punned Governor Godwin Obaseki’s name to indicate divine justice in Edo State affairs, adding, “Godwin is synonymous with Justice”.

This was as the union met with Governor Obaseki at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City to celebrate the International Workers’ Day.

The Chairman of the Edo state council of the TUC, Comrade Ohue Marshall said: “I want to begin by saying congratulations on your victory at the polls as Governor of Edo state, which was once again reaffirmed at the election petition tribunal. Despite the situation facing workers, I can see hope, I have hope. Optimism in God, which is our life propeller, elicits that joy, which hope gives”.

He continued that in barely six months since Obaseki assumed office as Governor of Edo state, it was apt to declaim that the state was already witnessing giant strides in areas of construction and rehabilitation of roads in the Benin metropolis.

In addition, he expressed satisfaction with the governor’s habit of ensuring prompt payment of workers’ salaries in the state since he assumed office.

“I’d like to use this special day to say thank you for the regular payment of workers’ salaries, even in this economic recession. I will once again say a very big thank you for the show of love towards the Pension Board Staff for the re-call and the payment of their salaries and this I sincerely hope you will extend to other areas that also required the attention of government”.

Edo NLC commends Obaseki policies

Meanwhile, The Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State for his strategic policies to develop the state and create jobs for the citizens.

This was as they gathered at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City to celebrate the Annual International Workers’ Day with Governor Obaseki.

Addressing the Governor, the NLC Chairman of Edo State, Emmanuel Ademokun said: “On the side of the working people we are grateful that issues of workers’ welfare are still being attended to by the government despite the economic recession in the country. The need to diversify the economy of the state cannot be over emphasised. It is in this direction that we salute the courage and zeal of the state governor to create about 200,000 jobs in the state”.

Continuing, he noted that the governor’s agricultural program was an economic masterstroke due to its lucrativeness for the state’s economy and citizenry, adding that it had sufficient capacity to produce outlets for job creation.

He, however, urged the government to be strategic and holistic in its approach to ensure that the youths and other citizens in the state were gainfully employed through entrepreneurial schemes.

Nevertheless, the NLC Chairman expressed confidence that the issue they had brought before the governor would be attended to clinically.

“As a listening governor, we crave your indulgence in having a positive rethink towards resolving the challenges, as we also thank you for the steps taken so far in attending to the salary plights of the workers in Tayo Akpata University of Education, which we now implore you to replicate in the other institutions.

“While government has released promotions to staff in ministries and few boards and parastatals, I wish to make a clarion call on the state government to quickly extend the release of promotions to all ministries,” he said.