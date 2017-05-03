Obaseki Assures Of Ease Of Doing Business In Edo State

BENIN CITY Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki said that his administration was current working on strategies to ease the way businesses were being done in the State
He stated this when he received the management team of the Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PWC) led by the British Deputy High Commissioner for Lagos, Ms Laure Baufils paid him a courtesy visit at government house in Benin the Edo State Capital.
Obaseki said that the state was currently planning to launch its Geographical Information System (GIS) to ensure for prompt issuance of Certificate of Occupancy and transfer of land titles for business purposes. “When people seek to do business in a particular place, they are looking at the Land issues, ease of transferring titles, and obtaining C of O.
‘’But the good news is that we have taken measure in the past six months to come up with a system that will ease all this processes and attract investors to the state. We are also working very hard with the ministry of housing and urban planning to ensure that we ease the process of getting approval for businesses’’, he said.
The governor said that his administration was also working on infrastructural development such as road construction and rehabilitation to ensure access to rural areas.
He further said that a new security master plan was being worked out to make the state safer and secured for businesses to thrive.
Earlier the leader of the Delegation, the British Deputy High Commissioner for Lagos, said the visit was to discuss the better ways of doing businesses in the state; to know the on-going reforms and challenges being faced.
She praised the governor Obaseki-led administration for the on-going reforms on land rights, tax harmonization and proper data collection process for businesses to thrive in the state.