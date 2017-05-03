Obaseki Tasks Alummi Body On Restoring AAU To Its Past Glory

BENIN CITY: Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki tasked the Alumni Association of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Ekpoma to restore its Alma Mata to its place of excellence it used to occupy in academics ladder of this nation.
He made the call when the National Executive Council of the Alumni body paid him a courtesy visit at Government House in Benin the Edo State Capital.
Obaseki lamented the declining educational standard of the Ivory tower noting that the state government would not relent on its effort to improve the standard of the school.
He said that the State government in its quest to ensure quality education in the institution allocates N200 millions on a monthly basis as subvention for the Institution. “The subvention was not met for payment of salaries but for building of structures and facilities in the school”.
The governor therefore urged the body to do everything possible to redeem the image of the school and build high quality standards in the institution.
“The issue of AAU has been of great concern and worrisome.
The school was known for erudite scholars and moral standards. I am not sure that we can say the same of the school today”, he said.
Earlier, the Chairman of the AAU Alumni body, Mr. Emmanuel Osayi commended the developmental strides of the present administration, pledging the association’s commitment to reviving the education and moral standards of the institution
He however requested the governor to dedicate some of its empowerment programme for graduates from the state owned university.