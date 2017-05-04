Obaseki to reaccredit nursing school, make it top-notch

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said his administration would work with the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) to reaccredit the School of Nursing and Midwifery in the state before October, and thereafter make it a world class Nursing School.
He made this disclosure at the Edo State Government House in Benin City while receiving Executive members of the Edo State Branch of the association on Wednesday.
Obaseki, reaffirming his commitment to ensuring the school met international standards, said his administration would collaborate with members of NANNM to make Edo State a hub for Nursing and Midwifery, adding that he would set up a committee to work on the modalities for accomplishing this.
“I want us to build a world class nursing School. When we reposition the school, we will be able to train our people to address quackery in the state and raise health standards in the state. Work is ongoing to reposition the health care system in the state. We are working on domesticating the health care bill focusing on Primary health care system. We will do the right thing to put Edo State back on track in terms of health and this will provide more jobs,” the governor said.
In addition, Governor Obaseki stressed the need to work together with the association to upgrade the school’s standard as well as that of health personnel in the state as this would, in turn, upswing medical tourism and boost the state’s revenue.
For her part, Comrade Catherine Eseine, who led the delegation, assured the governor that his election meant he had the trust and confidence of the people of Edo State, while also assuring him of the association’s unflinching support and loyalty for his administration.
She, however, highlighted some of the union’s challenges, including non-accreditation of Edo State owned School of Nursing and Midwifery, promotion of workers, quackery and discrimination.
On promotion of workers, the governor said the issue would be handled through the office of the State Head of Service, Mrs Gladys Idahor, while also assuring them that having visited the school after assuming office, he would improve its standard and make it top-notch.