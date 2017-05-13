Okpekpe: AAU students run 10km against cultism

Students of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma-Edo State on Saturday participated in the 5th edition of the Okpekpe 10km race to draw attention to the evil of cultism.
The institution’s Vice Chancellor, Ignatius Onimawo who led several of the students to participate in the race, said he was encouraged to participate in the race to discouraged cultism in all ramification.
According to him, when awareness is created people will not be encourage to join the evil organization whose main objective is to kill and maim people.
“my Idea is that if the awareness is created, people will not be encourage to join. We want the awareness to be created that it is an evil organisation that only kills and mane people. It is not worthy and of no benefit for people to join.”
Aside the run against cultism, VIP such as the Edo State Gov. Godwin Obaseki, former Gov. Adams Oshiomhole and Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, also participated in the road for various purposes.
The run for breast cancer awareness, Re-industrialise Africa, Women Empowerment, for Charity and
Orphanages.
Like the previous editions, Ethiopians again dominated the 2017 edition with Leul Gebiesaile emerging the winner with a time of 29.28 while his counterpart, Jemeli Bekele came after him with a time of 29.34. About 3,000 athletes, including15 top foreign athletes participated in the 5th edition.