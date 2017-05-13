Okpekpe agog as Gov Obaseki vows to sustain race, to introduce cycling …Oshiomhole proud of successor

Okpekpe village in Etsako East local government area was agog yesterday as It played host to international athletes and sports lovers from over twelve countries, including local athletes from different parts of Nigeria in the fift edition of the Bronze label and IAAF certified 10 km road race,boosting the economic activities of the area.
This, the Observer sports believed prompted the state Governor Mr Godwin Obaseki to announced that his administration will soon introduce International cycling meet along side sustaining the Okpekpe 10km race.
According to the Governor who completed the VIP race with his deputy comrade Philip Shaibu, former state Governor Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and their wives, said he was happy that the event held this years,insisting that it has put Edo in a special place in the global map.
“I commend the initiative of my predecessor in office comrade Adams Oshiomhole. I was the chairman of the economic team in his administration. After construction of the Okpekpe road, we felt there was need to add value to it looking at the importance of the road to various neighbouring communities and the bad state of the road before the construction. The world lens is now on us. It provides the opportunity for the world to see the beauty of our environment and to know what we have.
We just concluded sports workshop in Benin and we have a well thought out plans to develop our sports sector. We want to have a sports commission to coordinate the development plans.” Obaseki explained.
Meanwhile, the former governor Adams Oshiomhole has commended his successor Governor Godwin Obaseki for the sustaining the Okpekpe road race, putting to rest the erroneous belief that the competition will end after his tenure.
Comrade Oshiomhole said the governor has broken the traditional negative record of typical Nigerian politician who are always in the habit of abandoning projects initiated by their predecessors.
The former governor clarified that the Okpekpe Road Race was not born out of tribalism, but of conviction that rural dwellers need projects that have direct impact on their communities.
He explained that in the past, politicians were of the habit of preaching sermons to rural dwellers on the difficulties in citing projects in their domains, as well as reasons why they should stop rural urban migration instead of providing infrastructure for them.
He also appreciated Governor Obaseki for bringing in more partners into this years event, giving it a more international outlook, adding that he was proud of his successor.
The former Governor who is now the Grand Patron of the event said the result was an improvement of previous years making it his personal best and hopes to improve on his records next year.
Comrade Oshiomhole urged people to always participate in sports, as it helps in strengthening the body system and prevent illnesses.