Police arrest 2 over death of 3 friends in Benin apartment

BENIN CITY-Police in Edo have arrested two persons over the mysterious death of three friends inside an apartment in Benin City, last Sunday.
The Spokesman, Edo State Police Command DSP Moses Nkombe stated this, yesterday while disclosing that the police have commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances behind the death.
The deceased in their twenties, two females and a male were found stone-dead in an exotic apartment at Agharese Adu street, Off Sapele road in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of the state.
Two other occupants of the flat who were said to be away when the unfortunate incident occurred, discovered their corpses when they returned about 3am, that fateful night.
The two females were visitors of the deceased boy who was found naked in the bedroom.
Though the two girls worn in snow white trousers but one was found dead lying in the lobby while the other laid on the bed with snickers on her legs.
Sources said the victims may have died after inhaling fume from a generator found inside the kitchen.
“Until doctors report comes out, it is like they died of generator fume. One of the occupants of the room died.
“The flat is occupied by three boys. The two senior ones went to a party and when they returned, they saw that the door was locked. They had to raise alarm.” DSP Nkombe stated.