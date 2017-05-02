Workers Day: Oba Ewuare II Salutes Nigerian Workers

BENIN CITY- The Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare II has felicitated with the Nigerian Workers on the occasion of the 2017 Workers Day celebration.
The Monarch also commended the workers for their steadfastness, resilience and commitment to the Nigerian project, even in the face of current economic recession in the country.
In his goodwill message on the occasion, signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba, Desmond Agbama. Oba Ewuare II expressed confidence that the condition of service of Nigerian workers would improve, and therefore prayed God and the ancestors to grant the country quick economic recovery.
His Majesty called on workers to be dedicated to their duties at all times in order to be productive, so that they can be counted and rated high in the committee of workers. He however stressed the need for both the employers and the employees to use the occasion of the workers day celebration to reflect on how to get Nigeria out of economic recession as quickly as possible.