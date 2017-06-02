2 killed again in Benin cult clash near BIU

BENIN CITY-Two persons have again been killed near the Benson Idahosa University (BIU), Ugbor in GRA, Benin City.
The killings which brings to three the number of casualties so far recorded in cult violence ravaging the area, occurred last week at Ighoweahan Street, close to the institution’s main campus.
It could not be ascertained at press time whether the victims were students of BIU, witnesses disclosed that the two deceased boys ran towards the school before they were gunned down by their assailants.
Residents of the street were said to have scurried to cover following sporadic shooting that ensued the killings about 6pm that fateful day.
The bodies of the victims were said to have been evacuated to undisclosed morgue by some policemen.
Sources hinted that the deadly fracas is between two rival cult groups.
It will be recalled that a pastor’s only child who graduated from BIU few years ago was reportedly killed and five others sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries in what the police say was cult related violence, a forth night ago.
The Vice Councilor of the BIU Prof Ernest Izevbigie told our reporter that the killings happened outside the school.
The VC added that names of suspects submitted to the institution by the police have been sent to BIU Information Communication Technology (ICT) Centre to ascertain whether they are BIU students.
He however absolved BIU students of involvement in the violence as they were on holidays when it the violence erupted.
The Public Relations Officer for Edo Police Command DSP Moses Nkombe while stating that the killings in the area was cult related, maintained that the command is on top of the situation.