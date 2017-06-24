AIG Zone 5 beef up security for Eld-el fitri

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in Zone 5 AIG Abubakar Adamu Mohammed said security has been beefed up in the zone to forestall any break down of law and order during and after the Eld-de-fitri in the zone.
The AIG stated this in a statement signed by his Public Relations Officer DSP Emeka Iheanacho and made available to journalists in Benin City.
AIG Adamu said soft targets like mosques, other worship centres, recreation venues, media houses and government properties would be given priority attention during the festive period.
“However men of tactical squad, Safer Highways, Counter Terrorist Unit, Explosive Ordinance Division (EOD), Bomb Unit etc will be deployed to strategic locations across the Zone to ensure security of lives and property during the Sallah Celebration.” He stated.
He appealed to motorists traveling in the zone which comprised of Edo, Delta and Bayelsa States to cooperate with officers deployed to manage traffic congestion during the period.
The AIG while wishing members of the public a crime-free Eld-de-fitri, advised them to be security conscious and report any suspicious movement of persons to the nearest police station.