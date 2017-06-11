Amnesty office deploys 500 ex-agitators to Edo College of Agriculture

Abuja – The Presidential Amnesty Programme office said on Sunday that it has deployed 500 ex-agitators from the Niger Delta region for training and empowerment in Edo College of Agriculture.

The Coordinator and Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, retired Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said the beneficiaries’ empowerment was key to attaining meaningful development in the Niger Delta region.

According to the Coordinator, the programme was focusing more on agriculture because it was more effective than other sectors in reducing poverty.

He said the programme saw agriculture to be more meaningful than being part of a proven solution in developing the region.

The Presidential aide said agriculture could be a gold mine for young entrepreneurs.

“Agricultural research needs young brainpower, the trend and numbers of youth choosing agriculture is growing,“he said.

Boroh noted that agriculture has a brilliant role in every life and it is also important as a source of livelihood in all parts of the world.

He said before industrial revolution, agriculture was the primary source of the economy for most countries including Nigeria.

According to Boroh, most countries were also dependent on agriculture in one way or other to boost their economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Amnesty office will enroll 200 ex-agitators for all inclusive sports at the the SIA’one Soccer Academy.

